ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Didi Stocks Rocketed Higher on Wednesday

By Danny Vena
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

After days of panic-selling, a wide range of Chinese stocks staged a broad relief rally on Wednesday. Many of the stocks had fallen to 21-month lows, as investors worried about a resurgence of the pandemic in China, an ongoing regulatory crackdown, and the Chinese government's stance on the war raging between Ukraine and Russia. While there wasn't any company-specific news, these stocks came roaring back after government officials vowed to boost economic growth and stabilize the markets.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) gained as much as 27.8%, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) climbed as much as 33.1%, and Didi Global (NYSE: DIDI) surged as much as 51.1%. The trio were still trading higher, up 26.3%, 30.4%, and 50%, respectively, as of 12:45 p.m. ET.

So what

China's Vice Premier Liu He, the country's top economic advisor, said Beijing would take substantial steps to "boost the economy in the first quarter," while also introducing "policies that are favorable to the market." The comments came in the wake of a special session of the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee. The committee has oversight of China's financial and securities regulators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNWUe_0eh0iTiW00

Image source: Getty Images.

The country has faced numerous headwinds in recent months, which have weighed heavily on investor sentiment and driven Chinese stocks to their lowest level in years. The Nasdaq Golden China Dragon Index , which tracks a collection of popular Chinese stocks, plummeted 12% on Monday alone, its largest one-day decline in more than two decades. The index had also plunged 25% over the previous four trading days, as investors worried about multiple challenges facing Chinese companies.

In recent weeks, China has been struggling to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, as the number of cases recently topped a two-year high, forcing the country to initiate new, stringent lockdowns. There are restrictions in more than 11 cities and counties in the world's most populous country, including the population centers of Shenzhen and Shanghai, and China has restricted travel and closed non-essential businesses to combat the latest outbreak.

Adding to the uncertainty, U.S. regulators have taken steps to kick a number of Chinese stocks off U.S. exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified five companies that could be delisted following the passing of legislation that requires Chinese companies to submit their audit records for review by U.S. regulators.

Finally, news reports from earlier this week suggested that Russia had requested military and financial assistance from China in the wake of the country's war against Ukraine. The U.S. has imposed strict sanctions against Russia in response to the unprovoked invasion, battering its economy. Investors are concerned that a backlash would no doubt ensue if China were to back Russia, whose actions have been condemned by the majority of the free world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prCJn_0eh0iTiW00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The statements by Chinese government officials were welcomed by investors, resulting in more bullish sentiment on Wall Street.

U.S. Tiger Securities analyst Bo Pei upgraded the China internet sector to outperform (buy) from neutral (hold), positing the sector's biggest ongoing risks are already priced into the beaten-down stocks, which have fallen dramatically in recent weeks and months. Alibaba, JD.com, and Didi Global were all cited in the upgrade. Pei also cited recent reports that suggest regulators from both the U.S. and China have been in talks and are making headway toward finding a mutually agreeable solution to the potential delisting of Chinese stocks from U.S. markets.

The recent headwinds facing Chinese technology stocks may persist, so investors should watch for further developments in these areas. That said, the willingness of China's government regulators to address the situation was welcomed by investors, helping push these stocks up from their recent lows.

10 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Danny Vena owns JD.com. The Motley Fool owns and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How the U.S. Is Moving Closer to Delisting Chinese Firms

Some big-name Chinese stocks are facing the prospect of getting booted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if they refuse to let U.S. regulators see their financial audits. A revived effort by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to gain access to audits of overseas companies that began under former President Donald Trump is continuing under President Joe Biden. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among 200-plus companies in the regulator’s crosshairs, and although the process has years to play out, investors have started to pay attention.
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

China Markets Lose Most in 14 Years Amid Flash Panic Sale

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Chinese#Alibaba Group Holding#Jd#Didi Global#Didi#The Nasdaq Golden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
FOX2Now

China shuts business center of Shenzhen to fight virus surge

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government responded Sunday to a spike in coronavirus infections by shutting down its southern business center of Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people, and restricted access to Shanghai by suspending bus service. Everyone in Shenzhen, a finance and technology center that abuts Hong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

More than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for censoring Russian media.
EUROPE
Benzinga

Chinese Stocks Are Falling: What's Going On?

Shares of multiple Chinese companies are trading lower Thursday following reports the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision has identified multiple US-listed ADRs as having not adhered to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable act (HFCAA). ADRs are securities that represent shares of companies outside of the U.S., but trade on U.S....
STOCKS
KEYT

Apple supplier Foxconn halts operations in Shenzhen as China locks down tech hub

Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers, has suspended operations in Shenzhen as China locks down the technology hub and several other regions to contain the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years. The world’s second largest economy is still doggedly pursuing its zero-Covid strategy, even as other nations...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy