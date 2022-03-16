Raising Our Voices: ‘Language Lessons’ Receives Outstanding Independent Feature
Watch a video of Language Lessons star, co-writer and director Natalie Morales accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding independent feature for the Shout Studios film.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood Reporter
