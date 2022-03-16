ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Raising Our Voices: ‘Language Lessons’ Receives Outstanding Independent Feature

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago

Watch a video of Language Lessons star, co-writer and director Natalie Morales accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding independent feature for the Shout Studios film.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.

More from The Hollywood Reporter Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney is joining Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, the Sony Pictures spinoff centered on the Spider-Man character. S.J. Clarkson is set to direct the feature, based on a screenplay written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s alter ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.More from The Hollywood ReporterImax Marks First Profitable Quarter Since COVID-19 Shutdowns Began'Uncharted' Star Tati Gabrielle on Powerful Female Villains, the "Joyful" Antonio Banderas and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg Developing Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt

Steven Spielberg is looking to the 1960s for inspiration for a new project. The filmmaker is developing a film based on the Steve McQueen character Frank Bullitt, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film would not be a remake of the 1968 film Bullitt, but rather an original take on the character. Deadline first reported the news of the project, which Spielberg would direct for Warner Bros., where the rights reside. Spielberg would also produce with Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer, who penned Spielberg’s The Post, would write the script. No deals are yet in place for the project, which would be...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Dunham
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Working with Will Smith and How She Still Can’t Believe She’s an Oscar Nominee

Click here to read the full article. Aunjanue Ellis was content being a journeywoman actor in the business and providing for her family — but now the acclaim is pouring in. And yes, that includes an Oscar nomination for her role as Oracene ‘Brandy’ Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.” On the latest episode of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, we talk to Ellis about what it feels like to now be an Academy Award nominated actress, which she still can’t say out loud. She discusses her experience with working with double Oscar-nominee Will Smith (for best picture and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards: ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Wins Best Picture & Jane Campion Is Best Director; ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Succession’ Top TV – Full List

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s The Power of the Dog won Best Picture at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards tonight, and Jane Campion followed her DGA Award win this week by taking home the Best Director trophy. She also took the Adapted Screenplay prize. MGM’s Paul Thomas Anderson pic Licorice Pizza won Best Comedy Feature. Check out the full winners list below. Jessica Chastain took Best Actress for Searchlight’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Will Smith followed with Best Actor for Warner Bros’ King Richard. When the latter’s speech ran on a bit, the play-off music welled up. “Best Actor should get a little...
MOVIES
KFOR

Best 2022 Oscar-nominated movies, according to critics

While not exactly the comeback Hollywood was hoping for, 2021 still represented a marked improvement over the preceding year. In terms of Oscar contenders, the major categories are once again primarily occupied by independent films that remain overlooked by the public at large.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Shout Studios#Thr#Coda
IndieWire

Motion Picture Sound Editors Wins Give ‘Dune’ and ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Momentum

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar-frontrunner “Dune” (Warner Bros.), “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures), and “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) each won sound editing feature awards Sunday night at the 69th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards (held virtually). “Dune” took feature effects/foley, “Nightmare Alley,” a non-Oscar nominee and surprise winner over “Dune” and “No Time to Die,” snagged feature dialogue/ADR, and Oscar nominee “West Side Story” collected feature music. The other Oscar sound nominees are “Belfast” (Focus Features), “No Time to Die” (MGM/UA), and “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix). There were other surprises: Disney’s “Raya and the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘King Richard’ Stars Receive Breakthrough Performers Award

Watch a video of King Richard stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play Venus and Serena Williams, respectively, in the Warner Bros. Pictures film, accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for breakthrough performers. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dune,' 'King Richard' and More Oscar-Nominated Editors Break Down Their Films' EndingsRaising Our Voices: 'CODA' Receives Outstanding Achievement in ScreenwritingHow the Oscars Are Embracing Coming-of-Age Stories This Year Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘The Adam Project’ Lands at No. 3 Among Top Netflix Movie Launches

Ryan Reynold’s original Netflix movie The Adam Project — about a time-traveling fighter pilot — flew to big viewership numbers in its debut on the streamer over the March 11-13 weekend. According to Netflix, the family friendly film scored 92.4 million hours viewed, the third-biggest opening weekend since the streamer instituted new metrics and began reporting numbers on a weekly basis last year. And there was a substantial number of repeat viewers.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dune,' 'King Richard' and More Oscar-Nominated Editors Break Down Their Films' Endings2021 Global Box Office Down 50 Percent From Pre-Pandemic Times: MPA Report'Deadpool 3': Shawn Levy...
TV & VIDEOS
Forbes Advisor

Dialpad Review: Expanded Communication Features With Voice Intelligence

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. For an intuitively designed platform that combines modern communication features with competitive pricing, Dialpad is a good way to go. It’s one of the best voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) services known for its Voice Intelligence feature that provides businesses with a straightforward and effective communication tool.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated Filmmaking

Watch a video of Raya and the Last Dragon writers Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, directors Carlos López Estrada and Don Hall and stars Kelly Marie Tran and Daniel Dae Kim accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in animated filmmaking for the Disney film. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for 'Passing'Raising Our Voices: 'Reservation Dogs' Receives Outstanding Television SeriesRaising Our Voices: 'Language Lessons' Receives Outstanding Independent Feature Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix to Test Adding Fee for Account Sharing Outside of Households

Netflix is testing out a new fee structure that will allow subscribers to add up to two additional users outside of their households, the company said Wednesday. The feature is first rolling out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru and will cost 2,380 CLP ($2.99) in Costa Rica and 7.9 PEN in Peru for primary account holders to create new profiles — with their own login, passwords and personalized recommendations — to the main account.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast [Live] -- Richard Linklater ('Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood')Mike Myers Returns in Trailer for Netflix Series, Plays 8 CharactersNetflix...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Michael Patrick Jann To Direct Western Horror Film ‘Organ Trail’ For Paramount Pictures; Zoé De Grand Maison, Olivia Applegate, Clé Bennett, Sam Trammell & More To Star

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Michael Patrick Jann has been tapped to direct the Western horror film Organ Trail for Paramount Pictures, with Olivia Applegate (Love and Death), Clé Bennett (The Man in the High Castle), Zoé De Grand Maison (Riverdale), Nicholas Logan (Dopesick), Sam Trammell (True Blood) and Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark) signing on to star. The film written by Meg Turner finds a young Abigale Archer friendless and alone in a brutal Montana winter during the 1870s—fighting for survival and to retrieve her one earthly possession, her family’s horse, from a gang of bloodthirsty bandits. Jann will produce...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Women in Film, Google Reveal Inaugural Fellows for Short Film Lab (Exclusive)

Three short films will see the light of day thanks to a new program from Women in Film, Los Angeles. The WIF Shorts Lab has revealed the inaugural filmmakers who will receive mentorship from the organization’s members (including producers Kira Carstensen and Alexandra Perez and line producer Martha Cronin) as well as funding support from Google.More from The Hollywood ReporterStudy Finds Women Represent a Third of Onscreen Population in FilmStudy Finds Women, People of Color Still Underrepresented as Movie LeadsWarnerMedia Partners With Black Beauty Roster to Help Staff Hair and Makeup on Productions Selected by a jury of industry veterans that includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Flee’ Director Talks Pairing Animation With Trauma for Impactful Doc: ‘You Start to Listen In’

Click here to read the full article. The Danish film “Flee,” with Oscar nominations in animated, documentary and international film categories, tells the tale of Amin, a gay refugee from Afghanistan who is separated from his family. Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen says that when his school friend opened up about his childhood, the helmer had intended to make a short, which grew to feature length as more details were spilled. “It really started out as a conversation between two friends,” he says. “We are exposed to so many of these stories in the media so I think a lot of people, me...
MOVIES
Variety

How the Academy’s Screening Room Helps Films Find a Global Audience Among Oscar Voters

Click here to read the full article. As the pandemic raged and in-person screenings practically disappeared, the Academy’s Screening Room has found an appreciative audience. Many film distributors are able to send links to their films to various guilds, media members and voters; the Academy has stepped in with its screening room, offering voters those films plus other contenders who can’t afford to do that. With the Acad’s growing international membership, the website has been a boon, especially to those who submitted shorts, documentaries and international films. The website may also have helped international films such as “Parallel Mothers,” “The Worst Person in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Silent So Far on Georgia’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Proposal

On March 8, Georgia legislators proposed a bill that would prohibit discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation at private schools that receive state funding. Republican state senators introduced it on the same day the Florida Senate passed similar legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, that prohibits educators from discussing LGBTQ issues. While a firestorm has erupted over Florida’s legislation, studios have remained largely silent about the introduction of the Georgia bill. But if it does eventually become law, arguably more Hollywood decision-makers will face tough choices given that Georgia hosts far more projects than the Sunshine State.More...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy