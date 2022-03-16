ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville chefs, restaurants advance to finals of James Beard Awards

By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwSA5_0eh0iMmf00

ASHEVILLE - Asheville is staying true to its reputation as a "foodie destination" as the local restaurant industry is receiving esteemed recognition once again.

On March 16, the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its prestigious national awards program.

The local nominees moving on to the finals are:

  • Cleophus Hethington Jr., chef de cuisine at Benne on Eagle, for Emerging Chef.
  • Katie Button for Best Chef in the Southeast.
  • Button's Cúrate Bar de Tapas in the category of Outstanding Hospitality.
  • Chai Pani, owned by chef Meherwan Irani, for Outstanding Restaurant.

Last month, several Asheville chefs and restaurants were among the 2022 James Beard Awards semifinalists. Those that did not make it to the finals are:

  • Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, also owned by Irani, for Best New Restaurant.
  • Susannah Gebhart, owner of Old World Levain (OWL) Bakery, was in consideration for Outstanding Baker.

The Foundation states that the mission of the James Beard Awards is “to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will be June 13 in Chicago.

For more about the James Beard Foundation Awards, visit jamesbeard.org.

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Twitter/Instagram @PrincessOfPage. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Food & Drinks
Asheville, NC
Restaurants
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
Person
Nani
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Dolly Parton remains on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot, despite her declining the nomination

Dolly Parton remains on the ballot for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, despite her public misgivings over her nomination. Parton said Monday in a statement posted to social media that, while flattered, she was declining her nomination. She noted her desire to one day maybe do a rock album and hopes that the organization might reconsider her “if I am ever worthy."
CELEBRITIES
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

1K+
Followers
915
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy