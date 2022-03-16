A Golden Opportunity: Here's how you can help KHS baseball go to the major leagues

KEYSER - There are certain situations in life that present a golden opportunity to both support a good cause and have a good time. We refer to these moments as win-win situations.

There is a golden opportunity available that will allow you to essentially donate to the Keyser High School baseball program and enjoy a New York Yankees versus Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game in the Steel City.

There is more to the story, so much so that the situation presents itself as a win-win-win situation.

For starters, Keyser is slated to take on Petersburg at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. According to information from Keyser High School, “500 tickets must be purchased for us to partake in the Pirates High School Baseball Classic.”

The game that 500 tickets must be purchased for is a July 5 matchup between the host Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting New York Yankees. Each ticket is $25, however, the Pirates will be donating $10 for every ticket sold back to the Keyser High School baseball program.

The link to purchase the tickets can be found online at the Keyser High School Athletics Facebook page.

This is another opportunity sparked through discussions between the Keyser and Petersburg baseball programs.

“Rick Rotruck used to coach at Petersburg, and Petersburg did this about five years ago, that’s how we knew about it. All of us are good friends with the coach at Petersburg, Mike Landis, and of course Rick is too. So, we got to talking last summer about doing some different things. I never did want to do the Myrtle Beach thing.” Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh stated.

According to Rohrbaugh, “We talked about going to Cooperstown even, and Petersburg’s done both. They said the PNC experience was the one the kids seemed to like the best. Our kids seemed to be excited about it, but I’m not sure it’s even fully sunk in yet. When they get there and see their picture come up on the big screen, it will be a thrill. And my plans are to take everybody.”

While all the details haven’t been fully ironed out, it’s expected that perhaps the first half of the game will be played competitively, then an effort will be made to start working kids into the game. It is not, however, an exhibition game, it will be counted as a regular season game.

Not only will it be the baseball experience of a lifetime for the participants, it also serves as a fundraiser for both programs.

“They’ve allotted us 500 tickets in the same section. We sell the tickets for $25 apiece, and anybody that’s ever been to PNC Park knows there’s not a bad seat in the place. That’s a pretty good deal to go see the Pirates and the Yankees. For every ticket we sell, the Pirates will give us $10 back. If we sell all 500 tickets, we can bring $5,000 back to the KHS baseball program,” Rohrbaugh stated.

It really is a tremendous opportunity to see a Major League Baseball game at a great price, in a great place, and most importantly, to provide memories of a lifetime and earn much needed funds for KHS baseball.