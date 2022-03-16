ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two bomb threats received Wednesday targeting Publix Supermarkets in Bonita Springs

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 1 day ago
Bomb threats evacuated two Bonita Springs Publix Supermarket locations on Wednesday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the threats at Publix stores at 12900 Trade Way Four just east of Interstate 75 and at 3304 Bonita Beach Road at the Center of Bonita Springs plaza.

John Conklin, who was stocking chips in the Trade Way store, said he heard someone say to leave.

" 'Everyone get out'," he said. "It was hush, hush. Another 25 minutes and I would have been outta there."

The Fort Myers man had to wait for the all-clear since his computer and supplies remained in the store and his truck was parked behind it.

That all clear at Trade Way Four came shortly before 2 p.m. The situation at the Center of Bonita Springs remains active.

Odd package:So, what was in the 'suspicious' package that caused hundreds to evacuate Fort Myers?

Written threat:Cape Coral man charged for written threats to kill and commit mass shooting or terrorism

Real bomb:Lee County sheriff says suspicious package at Fort Myers condos contained absolutely real bomb

A Sheriff's Office alert said the threats were received via telephone and both stores were evacuated.

The stores received the first threat at 12:20 at the store on U.S. 41; and roughly 12:35 p.m. at the other store, sheriff's officials said.

The sheriff's office deployed a bomb-sniffing dog to search for a possible device at the Trade Way Four site. The entire plaza is voluntarily evacuated, with six to eight stores affected. Employees were standing at the edge of the parking lot.

Nicole Hornberger, public information officer for Bonita Springs Fire Department, said emergency units were in a holding pattern until the Sheriff's Office clears the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said traffic in both areas was gridlocked near these locations and urged motorists to seek an alternate routes.

A similar bomb threat was made at the same Center of Bonita Springs plaza site on Feb. 21.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

