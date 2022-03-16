ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash County, IL

Local man found guilty of sex crimes

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 1 day ago

Glen Howder, 59, Lawrenceville, has been found guilty on three counts of sex crime charges by a Wabash County jury.
The jury deliberated approximately one and one half hours before returning the verdicts against Howder.
Howder was convicted of class X Illinois Felony Child Pornography and two counts of Illinois class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse for incidents that occurred in late 2017.
Howder testified in his own defense before the case was heard by the jury.
Howder is scheduled to be sentenced in Wabash County Circuit Court in Mt. Carmel on Monday, April 25.

#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Child Pornography#Mt Carmel
