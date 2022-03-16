New Market man charged in child sex abuse case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A New Market man arrested on March 10 has been charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

52-year-old Clifford Hemstock was arrested after an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.

“There was an investigation after the allegation was made,” Chief Deputy Stacy Bates said. “[A] follow-up investigation resulted in a warrant being obtained.”

State law defines the charge this way: “A person commits the crime of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old if he or she, being 16 years old or older, subjects another person who is less than 12 years old to sexual contact.”

The sexual abuse charge is a Class B felony, which upon conviction carries a sentencing range of 2 to 20 years in prison.

Hemstock is scheduled for an April 6 felon exam, according to court records.

