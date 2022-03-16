ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

New Market man charged in child sex abuse case

By Brian Lawson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMN6O_0eh0fu2800

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A New Market man arrested on March 10 has been charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

52-year-old Clifford Hemstock was arrested after an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Lee High School security officer accused of sexual contact with a student

“There was an investigation after the allegation was made,” Chief Deputy Stacy Bates said. “[A] follow-up investigation resulted in a warrant being obtained.”

State law defines the charge this way: “A person commits the crime of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old if he or she, being 16 years old or older, subjects another person who is less than 12 years old to sexual contact.”

The sexual abuse charge is a Class B felony, which upon conviction carries a sentencing range of 2 to 20 years in prison.

Hemstock is scheduled for an April 6 felon exam, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
New Market, AL
New Market, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Crime#Lee High School#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy