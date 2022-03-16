ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How To Decorate The Wall Behind Your Couch

By Kristina Steele
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The wall behind your couch is prime real estate when it comes to decor, so don't leave it bare. Here are some chic ideas on how to decorate the empty...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Amazon Just Created a Section of Multifunctional Furniture That's Perfect for Small Spaces

Small spaces may be charming, but furnishing them can pose a challenge. That's where multifunctional furniture comes into play. Limited square footage calls for space-saving decor that works overtime, so you'll want to look for pieces that serve at least two purposes, if not more. Unsure where to shop for transforming furniture? Amazon just curated an under-the-radar section of ″Hardworking Furniture″ that's filled with convertible finds to make the most of every precious square inch of space you have.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

10 Tiny Tweaks to Make the Most of a Small Bedroom

No Space Too Small is a brand new column by Laura Fenton that celebrates the idea that you can live well in a small home. Each month, Laura will share her practical findings from years of observing how people live in tight spaces, and her own everyday experiences of living small—from the hunt for the perfect tiny desk and managing everyday clutter to how to smooth the frustrations out of cooking in a galley kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Art#Art Gallery#The Wall#Decor Items#Accent Wall#Ideal Home
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

Furnish Your Home on a Budget with Amazon’s New Space-Saving Furniture Store

When it comes to furnishing a micro-apartment, most of the solutions you’ll find online involve expensive custom solutions. No doubt, the size of the average urban apartment is driving innovation when it comes to space-saving furniture, and designers are coming up with incredible transforming setups – some of which are even robotically controlled. It would be nice to just press a button and watch your studio apartment rearrange itself so you could entertain guests or do yoga, but for most of us, it’s just not in the cards.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Bella White

How to Spruce Up Your Home Walls with Premium 3D Peel and Stick Wall Tiles?

When it comes to renovating your home, one of the easiest ways to do so is by installing 3D vinyl peel and stick wall tiles. Wall stick on tiles are the perfect option for just about everyone. Since there is a constant need to change one’s home with time to keep up with the latest decor, it makes sense to spend on beautiful home decor that does not cost a lot of money. The fact is that stick-on wall tiles offer an easy hack to update the way your home looks without you having to spend a fortune. It explains why they are in such high demand and everyone wants to get their hands on them.
Taste Of Home

18 Home Decor Items from The Pioneer Woman We’re Shopping Now

There are so many cute must-haves in The Pioneer Woman's decor line—and it's all super affordable!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Bed-in-a-Box Mattresses on Amazon Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Forget ye olde mattress store. Thanks to the bed-in-a-box trend, it’s incredibly easy to shop for the best mattresses online. With just a few clicks, you can have a high-quality twin, queen or king-size mattress delivered directly to your door. In the past few years, a lot of new mattress startups specializing in direct-to-consumer delivery have entered the market, which means that you can choose from dozens of low-cost mattresses. These bed-in-a-box mattresses come...
SHOPPING
Seattle Times

Woodwork in your home need upgrading? Here’s how to decide whether to paint or stain it

Depending on your home’s age and style, you may have wood trim around your windows, doors, baseboards and ceiling. Some homeowners are accustomed to painted woodwork, but others prefer stained wood for a natural look. We asked two experts for advice on when it’s best to go which route. Annie Elliott, owner of Annie Elliott Design in Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte Donati, an account manager with Wilderworks, a home services division of Anthony Wilder Design Build in Cabin John, Maryland, replied by email, and their responses were edited.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy