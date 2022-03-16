ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

These states have the highest and lowest household net worth

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYLIl_0eh0fLa300
  • Wealth across the United States is spread very differently.
  • In a recent Census Bureau survey, Hawaii was ranked as the state with the highest median household net worth.
  • The median household net worth in the state was $373,200.

The distribution of wealth in the United States varies, with gender and racial wage gaps still existing and the gap between the rich and the poor continuously growing. Differences in education, income and the labor market all play vital roles in how wealth is spread throughout the country.

The United States Census Bureau recently released new data on wealth, specifically, every state’s median household net worth. Household net worth is determined by taking a family’s assets and subtracting their debt or any financial assistance they receive.

In 2019, the median household net worth was $118,200, according to Census Bureau data, with that number dropping down to $41,200 if homeownership is taken out of the equation.

But the median household net worth changes dramatically by state. Here are the states with the highest and lowest median household net worth in 2019.

Highest:

1. Hawaii: $373,200

2. Massachusetts: $251,000

3. New Hampshire: $243,600

4. North Dakota: $241,000

5. Minnesota: $228,500

Lowest:

5.Tennessee: $70,100

4.West Virginia: $65,290

3.New Mexico: $56,450

2.Arkansas: $49,990

1. Mississippi: $40,280

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Will Be America’s Largest State in 2040

In 1960, according to the Census Bureau, New York state was the largest in America, based on population, at 16,782,304. That was up 13.2% over the 1950 figure. It was inevitable that New York would lose its position. Over the same period, California’s population rose 48.5% to 15,717,204 and would continue to surge. Florida barely […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
New Hampshire State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
veranda.com

These Are the 10 Richest States in the U.S.

Maryland might have a relatively low median home value compared to many other places in the United States, but the Old Line State has the highest median household income in the country, making it the richest state in America for 2022. Its wealth is largely due to its proximity to Washington, D.C., where many of the state’s residents work. That said, Maryland is home to the National Security Agency and other government agencies, like the National Institutes of Health, as well as the world’s largest hotel company: Marriott International. It's also home to two of the richest cities in the U.S. this year.
MARYLAND STATE
Mega 99.3

Washington Ranks in Top 10 for Best States for Women

If you're a woman in Washington state you're in a better place than most states out there. WalletHub looked at women's economic and social wellbeing as well as health care and safety and found that Washington state ranked 9th in the best place for women to live. Not bad considering all the other states that didn't even crack the top 10.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Household Net Worth#United States
MIX 106

Idaho Is Amongst One Of The Worst States For Women

The great state of Idaho is a great place to raise a family, further your career, or lose your entire life savings trying to buy a house. However, it's not so great if you just so happen to be female. How does one even determine which states are "good" or...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Carolina Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,273,632 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alaska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alaska, deaths attributable to the […]
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

International Women’s Day 2022: The US states with the highest and lowest gender pay gap

On average, women in the US earned 83 cents to every dollar that men earned in 2020.While the pay gap has remained relatively consistent over the last 15 years, according to Pew Research, there are some states, such as Wyoming, where the divide is more obvious, and where the gender wage disparity is higher than $15,000.Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Census Bureau’s website has created an interactive map where users are able to break down by US state and territory which areas of the country have the highest and lowest pay disparities among men and women - and determine...
SOCIETY
The Hill

The Hill

508K+
Followers
61K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy