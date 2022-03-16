These states have the highest and lowest household net worth

Wealth across the United States is spread very differently.

In a recent Census Bureau survey, Hawaii was ranked as the state with the highest median household net worth.

The median household net worth in the state was $373,200.

The distribution of wealth in the United States varies, with gender and racial wage gaps still existing and the gap between the rich and the poor continuously growing. Differences in education, income and the labor market all play vital roles in how wealth is spread throughout the country.

The United States Census Bureau recently released new data on wealth, specifically, every state’s median household net worth. Household net worth is determined by taking a family’s assets and subtracting their debt or any financial assistance they receive.

In 2019, the median household net worth was $118,200, according to Census Bureau data, with that number dropping down to $41,200 if homeownership is taken out of the equation.

But the median household net worth changes dramatically by state. Here are the states with the highest and lowest median household net worth in 2019.

Highest:

1. Hawaii: $373,200

2. Massachusetts: $251,000

3. New Hampshire: $243,600

4. North Dakota: $241,000

5. Minnesota: $228,500

Lowest:

5.Tennessee: $70,100

4.West Virginia: $65,290

3.New Mexico: $56,450

2.Arkansas: $49,990

1. Mississippi: $40,280

