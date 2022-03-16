ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

VFL Tennys Sandgren falls in tournament qualifying match

By Ken Lay
 5 days ago
Former University of Tennessee men’s tennis player Tennys Sandgren failed to qualify for the Challenger Phoenix Tournament.

Sandgren lost a qualifier to fellow American Max Purcell in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5 Tuesday.

Sandgren, who played for the Volunteers between 2010-11, won a qualifying match on Monday, defeating Gonzalo Escobar, 7-5, 7-6.

Sandgren is a native of Gallatin, Tennessee. As a freshman for Tennessee, he went 10-0 in Southeastern Conference matches and helped the Vols win the regular season conference title and the SEC Tournament championship.

The Vols also reached the national championship match in 2010.

As a sophomore, Sandgren reached the NCAA singles championship match where he lost to teammate and doubles partner Rhyne Williams in three sets.

Sandgren was 60-12 in singles competition for the Vols.

