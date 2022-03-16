St. John's Riverside Hospital gets almost $1 million to address maternal disparities

St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers will see almost $1 million to improve maternal health outcomes for Black women, who are more than twice as likely to die in childbirth than white women.

The federal funding will bring a renovated labor and delivery unit, anti-bias training and more support for community organizations dedicated to maternal health.

"One of the primary complaints from Black women over time, research has shown, is that their provider doesn't listen to them," said Cheryl Brannan, founder of Sister to Sister International, which has worked with St. John's on maternal health issues.

According to a press release from U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer's office, 28% of the 1,300 mothers served annually at St. John's are Black. Schumer said in the release he was able to secure the funding, which is part of a federal spending package.

St. John's provides millions of dollars in uncompensated care every year, the release said, and 67% of its maternity services treat women on Medicaid or Medicaid-managed care.

Through a partnership with Sister to Sister International, St. John's has been working to address disparities in "maternal mortality, premature births, low birthweight births and our percentage of cesarean sections among Black birthing mothers," Ronald J. Corti, president and CEO at St. John’s said in a statement.

In 2016 and 2018, Black women had higher rates of infant mortality (5.5% per 1,000) and low birthweights (12.2%) compared to other races, according to the New York State Department of Health. (Infant mortality among white women was 1.9 and among Hispanic women was 4 per 1,000. Low birthweight rates for white women were 6.6% and for Hispanic women 7.4%).

"The St. John’s Riverside Hospital serves as the only maternity hospital in Yonkers and caring for over 1,300 patients per year, they have been unable to improve their facility for decades," State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Yonkers Democrat, said in a statement. "This $990,000 will go a long way in finally bringing the level of care our families deserve."

The renovated labor and delivery space at St. John's will be designed to "support culturally appropriate care for Black birthing women," the release said, and will include equipment that allows women giving birth more movement.

Images of Black and brown families will be in the space, which will also include extra room for families and birthing professionals. The renovation will bring state of the art telehealth equipment for when in-person support isn't possible.

The funds will also go toward implicit bias training for up to 100 hospital staff, such as OB-GYNs, anesthesiologists and nurses.

Brannan said some of the money will go toward supporting community organizations dedicated to maternal health, such as Lower Hudson Valley Perinatal Network (Children's Health and Research Foundation), Birth from the Earth and Woman to Woman OB-GYN.

The funds will help to "close the gaps," Brannan said.

"For far too long, Black women in New York and throughout the country have faced a disproportionate risk of complication, risk, and death during child birth, falling behind the rest of the developed world in maternal health." Schumer said. "It’s past-time we rectify this injustice."

