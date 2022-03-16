ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Brazil's Bolsonaro teases potential replacement of Petrobras CEO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - There is a possibility of replacing Petrobras’ chief executive, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, adding further pressure to the state-run oil company’s pricing policy.

In an interview with a local TV channel, Bolsonaro said the possibility of replacing Joaquim Silva e Luna as Petrobras CEO exists, although he stressed he was not confirming he would do that.

On Monday, Luna, a retired army general, said he would not leave the company despite facing criticism from Bolsonaro and others over a fuel price hike announced last week.

He was appointed to the job by Bolsonaro last year after his predecessor, Roberto Castello Branco, was fired due to a disagreement with the president over the company’s pricing policy.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mexico president rejects suggestion U.S. could ask it for oil

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he did not expect the United States to seek more oil from Mexico, and said market turmoil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed he was right to pursue energy self-sufficiency. Speaking at a regular news...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Firms blast Bolsonaro bill on mining indigenous lands

Major mining firms operating in Brazil joined a chorus of criticism Tuesday of President Jair Bolsonaro's push to legalize mining on indigenous reservations, including in the Amazon rainforest. The group, whose members include Britain's Anglo American, Anglo-Australian firm Rio Tinto and Brazilian mining giant Vale, called for a "broad debate" on the bill, including indigenous peoples themselves.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Brazil stars protest Bolsonaro environmental policy

Iconic Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso led a star-studded protest Wednesday against President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy, seeking to block a series of bills that activists say would be devastating for the Amazon rainforest and beyond. The rally was due to be followed by a concert headlined by Veloso, one of Brazil's most celebrated musicians, and featuring other stars including singer Daniela Mercury, rapper Emicida and musician and actor Seu Jorge.
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Reuters

U.S. bars Ecuador's ex-president over alleged corruption -statement

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The United States has barred former Ecuadorean President Abdala Bucaram from entering the country, citing his alleged involvement in corruption, including accepting bribes and stealing public funds, the State Department said on Wednesday. The State Department action also bars entry to the former leader's wife...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Teases#Rio De Janeiro
Reuters

Mexican president urges Argentina to accept IMF debt deal

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday urged Argentina to accept a new $45 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) instead of defaulting on its debt. Argentina agreed on a 30-month extended fund facility (EFF) with the IMF late last week,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
KTVZ

Russia could lose 30% of its oil output within weeks, IEA warns

Russia could soon be forced to curtail crude oil production by 30%, subjecting the global economy to the biggest supply crisis in decades — that is, unless Saudi Arabia and other major energy exporters start pumping more. The world’s second-largest crude oil exporter could be forced to limit output...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
KEYT

UK’s Johnson visits Saudi Arabia, seeks more oil output

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to seek increased oil production from the Gulf states to reduce dependence on Russian energy. Johnson calls Saudi Arabia and the UAE “key international partners” in his efforts to wean the West off Russian oil and gas, improve energy security and coordinate action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The controversial visit has sparked an outcry from U.K. lawmakers and rights groups, coming just days after Saudi Arabia said it executed 81 people in a mass execution. Johnson is to meet with meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates, then travel to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Bolsonaro says Petrobras could cut profit to hold down fuel prices

Petrobras (PBR -1.9%) opens lower after Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said the company could reduce its profit to prevent fuel prices from exploding due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Petrobras' policy of seeking parity between domestic fuel prices and international markets has angered many Brazilians as the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

364K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy