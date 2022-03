This year will see the release of two very different Pinocchio films. In January, Netflix unveiled the first look at Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which will mark the director's first animated movie. The Netflix version of Pinocchio is expected to be a darker take on the story while Disney will be releasing their own live-action version featuring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The new movie is expected to debut on Disney+ in the Fall. Today, the first images of Hanks as Geppetto were revealed, and they're likely to please any fan of Disney's 1940 animated film.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO