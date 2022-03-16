ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Check out L.A. Dodger outfielder’s 4,513-square-foot estate, ‘the ultimate man cave’

Modesto Bee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger puts...

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Merced Sun-Star

MLB star Cody Bellinger lists his ‘ultimate man cave’ in Arizona for $4M. Take a look

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger is bidding farewell to (one of) his Arizona digs for $3.99 million. The first baseman/outfielder scooped up the three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home in 2020, Realtor.com reported. And while the property comes with top-notch amenities, the coolest has to be the private airplane hangar. Because where...
MLB
San Diego weekly Reader

A 5295-square-foot ocean view estate in Del Mar

It may seem like we spend a lot of time here at Unreal roaming the same few neighborhoods. La Jolla, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar — lather, rinse, repeat. But that’s because we’re here to gawk at rich people’s houses, and by and large, those are the places toward which our wealthiest fellow San Diegans gravitate. As of this writing, there are 46 homes for sale in the county with an asking price topping $10 million, and 33 of those are concentrated in the three primary ZIP codes for the aforementioned cities. So this week, we’re headed back up I-5, to where the turf meets the surf, for a peek at 1616 Camino Del Mar, a 5295-square-foot ocean view estate, set on just under a half-acre, that was originally built in 1982.
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
markerzone.com

ILYA KOVALCHUK SELLING HIS 22,000 SQUARE FOOT NEW JERSEY PROPERTY

Former NHLer Ilya Kovalchuk has re-listed his New Jersey mansion for the second time since 2019. The asking price for the property is $15 million USD. In 2019, Kovalchuk and his wife tried to sell the 22,000 square foot property for $18 million, but then lowered it to $16 million in 2020.
REAL ESTATE
iheart.com

Check Out This Spooky Swap Meet That's Coming To L.A. In April

Spooky lovers! There is a Spooky Swap Meet coming to the Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles next month. You can purchase tickets for the event at spookyswapmeet.com and prices range from $15-$25 a ticket. The swap meet is for two days and will be open on April 30 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on May 1 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy