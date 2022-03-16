ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Ruled out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Forrest (wrist) is out Wednesday against the Bulls, Eric Walden...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson Pays Massive Respect To Kobe Bryant By Saying He Should've Been Drafted Over Him In 1996: "If I Was The 76ers, I'd Pick Kobe"

The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Danuel House: Won't play Wednesday

House (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls. House suffered a left knee injury during Monday's loss to Milwaukee. He had started three straight games in place of Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), but with both out Wednesday, Trent Forrest (wrist), Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gay are all candidates for increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out for rest of season

Isaac (knee) will remain out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. "First and foremost, the care of our players will always be our top priority," said Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. "We have to remember that Jonathan (Isaac) has missed essentially two years. While it continues to be a day-to-day process for him as he continues to strengthen and condition all aspects of his body, we feel we have reached a point where it would be prudent to say that he will not play this season. Quite frankly, we are just out of time to ramp him up to play in games this season."
NBA
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (personal) ruled out Wednesday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Bullock also missed the previous contest. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely draw another start on Wednesday in place of Bullock. Dinwiddie is averaging 35.4 FanDuel points per game as a starter for the Mavericks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Out again Friday

Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Bogdanovic will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a left calf strain. With Danuel House (knee) still sidelined and Trent Forrest (wrist) questionable, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gay could see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Gary Trent: Likely to play Wednesday

Trent (illness) was upgraded from questionable to probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Trent's status was in question due to a non-COVID-19 illness, but it appears he'll be able to play through the issue. The 23-year-old has averaged 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.0 minutes over the past five games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Danuel House: To remain out Friday

House (knee) won't play Friday against the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. House will miss a second straight game after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee during Monday's loss to the Bucks. Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) will also remain sidelined, so Trent Forrest (wrist), Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gay figure to be the likeliest candidates for extra minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Udoka Azubuike: Out Friday

Azubuike (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Azubuike will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday against the Knicks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Still out Wednesday

Wennberg (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Lightning, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Wennberg will miss a second game with the injury. The 27-year-old will get his next chance to return to action Saturday versus the Red Wings. After trading Calle Jarnkrok to the Flames and scratching Mark Giordano for trade protection, Haydn Fleury is the next man up to enter the lineup Wednesday.
NHL
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Naz Reid (back) remains out on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Reid will miss his second straight game with a back ailment. In a good spot against a Lakers' unit allowing a 111.2 defensive rating, Nathan Knight is a candidate to see time as a backup five.
NBA
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out Friday

Mitchell won't play in Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right calf contusion, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Mitchell had a huge night in Wednesday's win over the Bulls and hasn't missed a game since Feb. 2, so it's unclear when the calf issue popped up. Nevertheless, he won't be available when the Jazz host the Clippers Friday. With Trent Forrest (wrist) questionable to play, Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see extra run in Mitchell's absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA

