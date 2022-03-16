Jazz's Trent Forrest: Ruled out Wednesday

Mitchell won't play in Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right calf contusion, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Mitchell had a huge night in Wednesday's win over the Bulls and hasn't missed a game since Feb. 2, so it's unclear when the calf issue popped up. Nevertheless, he won't be available when the Jazz host the Clippers Friday. With Trent Forrest (wrist) questionable to play, Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see extra run in Mitchell's absence.
