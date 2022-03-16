Jazz's Trent Forrest: Ruled out Wednesday

Isaac (knee) will remain out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. "First and foremost, the care of our players will always be our top priority," said Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. "We have to remember that Jonathan (Isaac) has missed essentially two years. While it continues to be a day-to-day process for him as he continues to strengthen and condition all aspects of his body, we feel we have reached a point where it would be prudent to say that he will not play this season. Quite frankly, we are just out of time to ramp him up to play in games this season."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO