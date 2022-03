Drummond tallied 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block during Wednesday's 113-111 loss to the Mavericks. Drummond was a beast in the paint for the Nets on Wednesday, as the center tallied another strong double-double across near-perfect shooting from the field and lead the team off the glass. It was the veteran's third double-double and his fourth performance scoring in double digits since March 8. During that span, Drummond is averaging 13.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per matchup.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO