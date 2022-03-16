ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent church earns mental health designation from United Church of Christ

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
Kent United Church of Christ has been designated a Welcoming, Inclusive, Supportive, and Engaged, or "WISE" congregation by the United Church of Christ Mental Health Network.

WISE recognizes congregations that are committed to ensuring individuals facing mental health challenges, substance use disorders or a variety of other neurodevelopmental challenges and disease.

“As people of faith, we are committed to becoming a community of extravagant welcome and radical belonging,” said Amy Gopp, senior pastor for the United Church of Christ in Kent. “And we want everyone to know this includes all of us struggling with mental health challenges.”

The Kent United Church of Christ is the first church in Ohio to receive this designation, and one of only 39 in the country. Being designated a WISE congregation means the members are committed to creating a stigma and judgment-free environment, so individuals facing mental health challenges feel comfortable and accepted.

The designation also includes an education component for congregation members who want a better understanding of mental health issues, substance use disorders and other neurodevelopmental diseases.

The church does not believe identity is rooted in any diagnosis, addiction, or mental health challenge but rather as being the beloved children of God, Gopp said.

“We are committed to breaking the silence surrounding mental health by creating a safe, loving, and brave space in our houses of worship, where the naming of our own lived experience,” she said. “To break the silence, we must bust the stigma attached to our mental health. And we hope that through being designated a WISE congregation, we want to let the community know that all are truly welcome in our sanctuary.”

The WISE Congregation for Mental Health Resolution was adopted at the United Church of Christ General Synod in 2015. The objective of WISE is to encourage congregations to become more welcoming of those living with mental health challenges and their families, to expand inclusion of those are living with mental health challenges, to be supportive of allwhere are affected by mental health conditions, and to engage in ways to live a commitment to be WISE about mental health.

