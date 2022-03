Interest rates, oil prices, and the dollar have all continued their individual uptrends. About five months ago, after the stock market started to correct last fall, I suggested in a post the weakness might be due to the fact that it was increasingly looking like there might be an earnings recession on the horizon. Stocks rallied from that point but breadth continued to deteriorate, insider selling surged and the monetary tailwind began to abate.

