Commissioners hand out 2022 Better Together Awards

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities Better Together Awards 2022 were handed out Monday during a meeting of the county commissioners.

Commissioners received the nominations for the awards and chose the winners.

The winners were:

• Jim Howell, who received the WOW Award, which recognizes an educator or school employee who exhibits exemplary skills as they support students with developmental disabilities. Howell, a music teacher at Claymont High School, developed a special needs drumming program for middle school and high school students.

• Dutch Valley Restaurant in Sugarcreek, which received the Ripple Effect Award. The award recognizes a business or employer for contributing to the awareness that individuals with disabilities are crucial members of the workforce. Dutch Valley employs several persons with disabilities.

• Logan Wise, who received the Diamond Award, which recognizes an individual with developmental disabilities for their fearless bravery and efforts to advocate for themselves and on behalf of others to achieve their dreams and encourage others to do the same. Despite health concerns last year, Wise was a source of strength to others with disabilities.

• Katie Wilson, who received the Better Together Award. It recognizes a standout direct support professional who demonstrates a dedication to improving the lives of the people they serve. Wilson works with individuals as a community navigator.

• Gloria Renicker, who received the Standing Ovation Award. It recognizes a parent, guardian, sibling or someone who has stepped in the role of family to support people with disabilities. She took in an individual with disabilities whose guardian had died.

• Kim Chaney of Advocates for Success, who received the Ruth Carlson Hope Award. It recognizes a dedicated professional who has spent years working in some aspect of the field of developmental disabilities and made a significant impact on the lives of the people they serve.

Commissioners applauded all of the winners.

"You're truly what makes Tuscarawas County a great place to live," said Commissioner Kerry Metzger. "You make up the fabric of what makes Tuscarawas County such a great atmosphere to be able to live and raise a family, because we're all caring here. We appreciate everything that you do for everybody."