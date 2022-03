Click here to read the full article. Japanese actor Akira Takarada, the star of the original 1954 Godzilla film, has died at the age of 87. No cause or date of death was given by Toho Studios, which produced that film and announced his death. Takarada starred as Hideto Ogata in Godzilla, a sailor. His character was the liaison with the Japanese Coast Guard after the first ship that Godzilla sank sent out an SOS. He was also there at the film’s end to watch Godzilla die from the Oxygen Destroyer. Toho wrote of his death on the official Twitter account for...

