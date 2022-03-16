Man dies after March 4 wreck that threw another into water

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A 61-year-old man has died more than a week after a wreck that catapulted another man from an interstate highway into the Atchafalaya Basin, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers were notified Tuesday that Charles Loving of Hammond had died from injuries sustained March 4, when the car in which he was riding was disabled by a flat tire and then hit from behind, a news release said.

Driver Melvin Thomas, 33, of Hammond, had gotten out to assess the situation and was thrown from the bridge by the 2018 Toyota RAV4 that hit his 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, police said.

A local fisherman pulled Thomas from the water into his boat, police said.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. March 4, on the left eastbound lane of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge section of Interstate 10 in Iberville Parish.

The Mercury’s other passenger and the Toyota’s driver sustained minor injuries, police said.