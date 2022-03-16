Woman killed, 3 injured in crash on Hwy. 59 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman died Wednesday morning and three others were injured in a crash on Highway 59 in Oconee County.

The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Highway 59 (Tokeena Road) near Durango Trail just outside of Seneca.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2001 Ford sedan was traveling south on Tokeena Road while a 2010 Honda SUV and a 2020 Ford pickup were traveling north on Tokeena Road.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford sedan crossed the center line, side swiped the Honda SUV and hit the Ford pickup head on.

The driver of the Ford sedan was pronounced at the scene.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Rebecca Glenn, of Seneca.

Two minors, one in the Ford sedan and one in the Ford pick up, were injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford pickup was also injured and taken to the hospital.

