Bond set at $500K for man accused of shooting his supervisor to death inside Greenway Plaza office building, court docs say

HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting his supervisor to death at an office building in Greenway Plaza has been charged with murder, court documents revealed.

Montavius Terrell Wright, 26, received a bond of $500,000. A judge ordered that Wright have no contact with the family of the victim and all of the employees at Cedar Gate Technologies, the business where the shooting happened. Wright was also ordered to give up his passport and must stay in Harris and surrounding counties. He’ll have GPS monitoring and a 24-hour curfew.

On Wednesday, HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an active shooter situation at a business located in the 3800 block of Cummins around 11:58 a.m.

Authorities said Wright shot his supervisor, who was identified as 48-year-old Doran Kelly in the head while on the 10th floor of the office building. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

According to police, several other employees were inside of the building during the shooting but no one else was injured.

A prosecutor said a witness heard a gunshot, looked outside his cubicle and saw Wright pointing a gun at Kelly. Wright lowered the gun, told the witness not to say anything, and then ran down the stairs, the prosecutor said.

Police said they believe the shooting may have been targeted since Wright seemed to only go after his supervisor.

Wright surrendered and was arrested hours later at the high-rise apartment complex where he lives, which is located at 1625 Fannin Street.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors had filed a request for Wright to be held at a $1 million bond and said he carried out the murder “in cold blood.”

Wright is expected to appear in court on Friday, March 18.

WATCH: Exclusive video shows suspect accused of shooting supervisor being arrested