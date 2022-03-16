Galesburg Public Library planning groundbreaking for new library

It was announced on Friday, March 11th, that Galesburg City Manager Todd Thompson has been selected to become the new city manager for the City of Rock Island. The selection of Thompson is subject to approval tonight by the Rock Island city council. Thompson is to replace former Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet who retired in December after 22 years. According to the Rock Island Argus, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said they received 36 applicants for the position. Thompson was one of three finalists. Richard Keehner a former village manager of Villa Park and Gerald Smith, city manager of Creedmore, North Carolina were the other two finalists. Thompson has been Galesburg’s City Manager since 2010 when he replaced Dane Bragg. Thoms told the Argus Thompson is required to give the City of Galesburg 60 days’ notice. He’ll start sometime in May.

