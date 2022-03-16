ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Public Library planning groundbreaking for new library

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 1 day ago

The Galesburg Public Library is getting ready to celebrate the groundbreaking of its new building. The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The event is expected...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg’s Todd Thompson selected to be next Rock Island City Manager.

It was announced on Friday, March 11th, that Galesburg City Manager Todd Thompson has been selected to become the new city manager for the City of Rock Island. The selection of Thompson is subject to approval tonight by the Rock Island city council. Thompson is to replace former Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet who retired in December after 22 years. According to the Rock Island Argus, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said they received 36 applicants for the position. Thompson was one of three finalists. Richard Keehner a former village manager of Villa Park and Gerald Smith, city manager of Creedmore, North Carolina were the other two finalists. Thompson has been Galesburg’s City Manager since 2010 when he replaced Dane Bragg. Thoms told the Argus Thompson is required to give the City of Galesburg 60 days’ notice. He’ll start sometime in May.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Aldermen reject produce garden ordinance

Galesburg Aldermen unanimously shot down a proposed ordinance that would in part restrict produce gardens to side and back yards. Public comment appeared to have been overwhelmingly against it, including almost 45 minutes of speakers before the vote. City Manager Todd Thompson says the ordinance was meant to be consistent...
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Annual report now available on City of Galesburg’s website

The City of Galesburg has released its annual report which is full of information regarding successes in city government over the past year, as well as goals for the future. Mayor Peter Schwartzman writes in the report’s opening pages that, “the past year saw a lot of changes in the elected body and with this came a shift towards more engaged and communicative governance.”
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Abingdon-Avon begins new superintendent search; wants community feedback

It was announced today (February 22nd) that the Abingdon-Avon District #276 Board of Education has begun the search process for a new superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. WGIL reported back on January 13th that Dr. Mike Curry resigned from the position and accepted a position as Chief Operational Officer for a district in Decatur. The District 276 board selected the firm School Exec Connect to assist it in its search process. The board also encourages the community to give input on a new superintendent.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#State#Thegplf Org
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy