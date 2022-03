Thumbs up to Connecticut basketball in the NCAA tournament. The UConn men’s and women’s teams found out their paths on Sunday as the search for another championship resumes, and the Yale men’s team, by virtue of its Ivy League tournament championship, is also looking to make some noise in a potential upset, along with the Fairfield women’s team. UConn, of course, is the only school to win a men’s and women’s basketball championship in the same year (a feat it has accomplished twice), so it’s good to see both teams continuing to thrive. Time to fill out some brackets.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO