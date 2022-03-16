ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polar Bears’ strong defense shows in AAA quarterfinal win over Huskies

By Abbie Backenstoe
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s strong defense showed in its 56-47 tournament-opener win over Herbert Hoover.

The Polar Bears took a slight lead after the first quarter 13-10.

A big second quarter for the Polar Bears, outscoring Herbert Hoover 18-10, put them on top by 10 31-21 heading into the locker room.

Both teams scored 10 points in the third, giving Fairmont another 10 point advantage after three quarters.

The Polar Bears led by as many as 15 points and stayed on top throughout the entire game for the win.

Zycheus Dobbs and Desean Goode each finished with 15 points along with Eric Smith’s 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Polar Bears.

Dane Hatfield led the Huskies with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Eagles drop AA quarterfinal to Blue Devils

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Braxton County drops the AA state quarterfinal to St. Marys, 51-41. Braxton County was competitive from the jump. The Eagles finished the first quarter just slightly behind the Blue Devils 16-12. The Eagles tried to play catch up in the second quarter but St. Marys again has the advantage by seven into […]
Mohigans rout Applemen to advance in AAAA state tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown had no issues in its state tournament debut as it dominated Musselman 71-33 in the AAAA quarterfinal. Morgantown made a statement right away with a 16-0 run to start. The Mohigans scored in a variety of ways early and often and led the Applemen 26-6 at the end of the first […]
Jevon Carter lighting it up from three-point range since joining Bucks

In his days at West Virginia, Jevon Carter owned a 35.5 career three-point shooting percentage. During his senior season, he topped out by making 39.3 percent of his 3-pointers. Since making the jump to the NBA, Carter’s three-point shooting ability has improved. He’s made 37.9 percent of the 3-pointers he’s taken in his four-year career. […]
Hitters new and not so new leading the way for West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Entering this season, Randy Mazey’s roster was constructed as such: seven seniors, eight juniors, nine sophomores, and 16 freshmen. It was apparent that the Mountaineers’ skipper was going to have to call on some of his younger players to get up to speed quickly with the veterans on the team, both in […]
Gyorko, Galusky named to WV Black Bears 2022 coaching staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A pair of former West Virginia University infielders have been named to the West Virginia Black Bears coaching staff for the upcoming season, the organization announced Tuesday. Managing the Black Bears for the second year in a row is former 2010 second-round MLB Draft pick, Jedd Gyorko. Gyorko, who enjoyed an eight-year […]
Warm week heading into Spring for north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It might as well be Spring as temperatures are feeling like it should be in May or June rather than the middle of March. High temperatures in north-central West Virginia Tuesday were well-above average. Normally, the average high temperature in Clarksburg is 54 degrees on March 15th. However, the warmth peaked at […]
