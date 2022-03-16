ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting how far each Big 12 team will advance in the NCAA tournament

By Cj Mumme
 1 day ago
The Big 12 is widely regarded as one of the best conferences in college basketball. The top-to-bottom quality of the league provides competitive games week in and week out during conference play.

Six teams from the Big 12 were selected into the NCAA tournament, and each has its sights set on making a run deep into the bracket.

No. 1 seeds Baylor and Kansas are two odds-on favorites to win the national championship. No. 3 seed Texas Tech is not far behind. Texas comes in as a No. 6 seed looking for its first March Madness win since 2014. No. 9 TCU and No. 11 Iowa State wrap up the Big 12 members in this year’s big dance.

Each has been battle tested by the others during conference play and is ready to show it on the big stage. The Big 12 is looking to go back-to-back after Baylor cut down the nets at the end of last season.

Here is a prediction of each Big 12 team’s ceiling in the NCAA tournament:

Baylor

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Ceiling: National Championship

Kansas

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ceiling: National Championship

Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Ceiling: Final Four

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ceiling: Sweet 16

TCU

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ceiling: Round of 32

Iowa State

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ceiling: Round of 32

