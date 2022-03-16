Police search for men connected to summer 2021 assault

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Homicide-Assault Unit is asking for the community’s help to identify two men connected to a 2021 summer assault.

Suspect #1

Police say suspect #1 was seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue distressed jeans, black shoes, and a gray satchel/sling bag across his chest. It also appears he has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Suspect #2

Police say suspect #2 was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, light blue jeans with zippers at the knees, and black shoes with white accents. He also has tattoos on his left hand and possible tattoos on his left forearm.

The two men are suspects in a felony assault that took place on July 12, 2021, at 5:20 a.m. at the Seven Eleven store located on 1801 East Platte Avenue . That morning, CSPD received a call for service for an injured man who was found behind the store.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with “significant injuries as a result of a physical assault.” Based on evidence at the scene, police believe the man was assaulted almost two hours before he was found.

Despite an investigation, the identities of these two men are unknown.

If you have any information about these two men, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

