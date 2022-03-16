ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Police search for men connected to summer 2021 assault

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zBUH_0eh0bRm100

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Homicide-Assault Unit is asking for the community’s help to identify two men connected to a 2021 summer assault.

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3JM0_0eh0bRm100

Suspect #1

Police say suspect #1 was seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue distressed jeans, black shoes, and a gray satchel/sling bag across his chest. It also appears he has a tattoo on his left forearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwS19_0eh0bRm100

Suspect #2

Police say suspect #2 was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, light blue jeans with zippers at the knees, and black shoes with white accents. He also has tattoos on his left hand and possible tattoos on his left forearm.

The two men are suspects in a felony assault that took place on July 12, 2021, at 5:20 a.m. at the Seven Eleven store located on 1801 East Platte Avenue . That morning, CSPD received a call for service for an injured man who was found behind the store.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with “significant injuries as a result of a physical assault.” Based on evidence at the scene, police believe the man was assaulted almost two hours before he was found.

Man robs Pueblo Hobby Lobby, points gun at employees

Despite an investigation, the identities of these two men are unknown.

If you have any information about these two men, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Officers search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is behind bars and another is on the run after a robbery at a Pueblo bank. Around noon on March 14, officers responded to the US Bank located at 2220 N. Elizabeth St. regarding a robbery. During the investigation, officers learned that a woman was a suspect in the robbery […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Officer-involved shootings ruled justified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — The 4th judicial district attorney’s office ruling two officer-involved shootings that happened in 2021 in El Paso County justified. The first happened on September 1st in El Paso County near Peyton on Gollihar road. Investigators were in a standoff with 26-year-old Connor Riley McDaniel. Despite the hours trying to de-escalate […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

$43,000 worth of illegal marijuana confiscated in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — $43,000 worth of illegal marijuana has been confiscated following a multi-agency bust in Pueblo County. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives with the Special Investigations and Narcotics unit began investigating after learning about a possible grow operation at a home at 977 W. Caliente Drive. Detectives received consent to see the grow and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Fentanyl kills Mitchell High student, dealer arrested

An earlier version of this report noted a student died in her classroom at Mitchell High School. This article has been corrected to reflect that the student was pronounced dead at the hospital. COLORADO SPRINGS — The FBI, in conjunction with the Colorado Springs Police Department, has released new information regarding the arrest of Alexis […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police looking for missing La Junta man

LA JUNTA, Colo — The La Junta Police Department needs your help finding a missing person. Ryan Rangel was last seen Wednesday night around 7:00 P.M. at the Loaf N Jug on West 3rd street in La Junta. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.If you have seen Rangel […]
LA JUNTA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Felony Assault#Domestic Violence#Cspd Rrb#Pueblo Hobby Lobby
KXRM

Lost hikers rescued from Devils Playground

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been brought back to safety after becoming lost in Devils Playground. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) was called to the popular trail overnight Tuesday. Despite cold temperatures and wind challenges, deputies located the hikers, warmed them up, and transported them down the mountain. The rescue was complete […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
KXRM

Behind the Badge: Paying a Fountain family’s utilities

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Two Fountain Police Officers are being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty. They were sent to a hit-and-run crash that lead them to show their true compassion for those they serve. Sergeant Noah Walter and Corporal Andrew Anderson went well beyond the badge and the call for service […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

D11 staff equipped with Narcan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a recent Fentanyl-related death at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs. The district now has Narcan available in every school building. The head nurse of District 11 (D11) said Narcan helps reverse the effects of opioid and fentanyl overdoses. So far in 2022, the district has only had to use […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Deputies sending ballistic vests to Ukraine

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Equipment used by Pueblo County Sheriff Deputies will soon be on its way to Ukraine. The sheriff’s office plans to donate more than 80 ballistic vests to help Ukrainians during their war with Russia. “These vests have been replaced and were planned for destruction, but they are still fine ballistically and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Hundreds sign petition for Morphew murder trial

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A petition is circulating right now regarding the Barry Morphew murder trial. Morphew is accused of killing his wife Suzanne on the Mother’s Day weekend of 2020. On May 5th, 2021, Morphew was arrested nearly a year after his wife’s disappearance. Her body has not been found. Judge Ramsey Lama has […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Fountain police donate body armor to Ukraine

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Monday, officers with the Fountain Police Department delivered about 15 sets of body armor and 40 ballistic helmets to help Ukraine citzens who are defending their country. Earlier this month, Governor Jared Polis shared his plans to gather any excess body armor and bulletproof vests from police forces across the state. […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy