Robots are taking over our lives. It’s been the plot of many a science fiction novel or movie for some time, but the reality is becoming ever more present. Researchers at Cornell University have successfully ‘taught’ a robot the rules of composition and aesthetics. The robot can now take fairly convincing images of the standard that the holiday apartment app Air BnB require. Scary stuff if real estate photography is your main gig, but the researchers intend to expand the possible uses into other photographic realms beyond.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO