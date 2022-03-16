ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Icons Tears for Fears Talk New Album 'The Tipping Point'

Hitmaking duo Tears for Fears are back with their first studio album in 17 years. Known for such radio staples as “Mad World,” “Shout,” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” Roland Orzabal and Curtis Smith have sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler caught up with the musicians, who opened up about their bold and fresh new album, “The Tipping Point.”

Roland shared, “In the end, we cherry-picked what we thought was most representative of us at our age, so that the depth is there. A lot of the songs do relate to earlier work, but… we have managed to get rid of some of the more annoying aspects of what we used to do!”

He described “The Tipping Point” as “bigger, deeper and warmer as a result.”

Curtis added, “All we can do is go in and make an album we feel says something to us and is representative of us and we feel musically has the same depth and meaning to us. After that, our work is done… We are proud of it, so our work is finished.”

Not to mention the popularity of their past albums on streaming. Smith said, “Luckily , we’re amongst the good stuff that’s stuck around.”

“The Tipping Point” is available now and the band will kick off a world tour this May! Info and tour dates at www.tearsforfears.com.

