Stephen A. Smith Says The Lakers Should Fire Frank Vogel: "He Has To Go As Head Coach Of This Franchise. We're Seeing A Level Of Inefficiency, A Level Of Ineptitude, A Lack Of Spirit."
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a downward spiral for almost the entirety of the second half of this regular season. At various points in time, it's seemed like the problems with this team are fundamental and unlikely to change at least till the offseason. Their last 10 games have...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 1