Friends of a Chicago woman killed in a hit-and-run crash last year are asking authorities to take action in the seemingly stalled case where police had plenty of leads. Last August, beloved attorney Linda Mensch, 70, was killed when she was hit by a driver in a van as she and a friend stepped into the crosswalk as they left the Garfield Park Conservatory in the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO