ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden announces $800 million in new aid after Zelensky plea

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gP4IF_0eh0aLcG00

President Biden on Wednesday announced new military assistance for Ukraine that will include anti-aircraft defenses, drones and other weaponry, offering fresh U.S. support in the wake of an urgent plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden announced $800 million in new assistance for Ukraine, which, paired with $200 million authorized over the weekend, brings the total new aid for the country to $1 billion over the past week.

The new aid will help provide 800 anti-aircraft systems to combat Russian planes; 9,000 anti-armor systems to help destroy Russian tanks and armored vehicles; 7,000 small arms such as machine guns and shotguns; and a total of 20 million rounds that includes artillery and mortar.

"I want to be honest with you: this could be a long and difficult battle," Biden said.

"We are united in our abhorrence of Putin's depraved onslaught, and we’re going to continue to have [Ukraine's] backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival," Biden added. "And we’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead.”

Biden's speech came hours after Zelensky delivered a personal and emotional plea to the United States Congress asking for a no-fly zone over his country and more assistance to beat back Russian attacks on civilians and major cities.

Zelensky, who spoke in both Ukrainian and English during his address, invoked Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in urging Americans to consider what the toll has been for Ukrainians to see their cities come under relentless attack from Russian missile strikes.

Specifically, Zelensky called for sending warplanes to Ukraine after requests to the U.S. to help directly send Soviet-era fighter jets to the country fell through over concerns by the Biden administration that such a move would escalate the fighting to a conflict between Russia and the U.S. and NATO.

Zelensky also addressed Biden directly at one point, saying "being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."

The Biden administration has for weeks steadily ramped up sanctions on Russia, imposing penalties on major banks, oligarchs, Russian officials and economic sectors. The White House last week banned imports of Russian gas, the latest effort to squeeze Russia's economy.

But the White House and Pentagon have been adamantly opposed to measures that could be seen as getting into a direct war with Russia, ruling out establishing a no-fly zone because it could mean shooting down Russian planes.

And officials have been consistent that Biden opposes putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine, refusing to set any "red lines" for what might change the calculus.

Biden did not respond to questions during Wednesday's event about what it would take to send fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine.

The aid will be fast-tracked as it was categorized as a so-called “presidential drawdown,” a label that allows it to forego congressional notification.

Following Biden's announcement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon "is moving expeditiously" on what will be the fifth presidential drawdown of security assistance," meant to "ensure that the people of Ukraine have the equipment they need to effectively defend their country today, and in the future," according to a Defense Department statement.

"The United States, together with our Allies and partners, stand resolutely with the Ukrainians as they fight for their future," said Austin, who was in Brussels Wednesday for a NATO Defense Ministerial.

This story was updated at 2:14 p.m.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
The Independent

Hero of Russian Federation resigns with damning note denouncing Putin’s ‘slaughter of Slavic brothers’

A highly decorated former Russian test pilot has delivered a dramatic criticism of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his war on “brotherly Slavic people”.Over the course of three decades, Alexander Garnaev flew for the airforce of the Soviet Union and then as a test pilot for experimental prototypes of the MiG-29M fighter jet. In 1998, he was made a Hero of the Russian Federation, one of the country’s highest honours. This week he dramatically criticised the Russian leader, posting on social media a letter of resignation from his position a chairman of the board of  the Club of Heroes,...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
International Business Times

What Happened To Russia's Air Force? U.S. Officials, Experts Stumped

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen Moscow act far more delicately...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

The Hill

508K+
Followers
61K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy