Limp Bizkit Gearing Up For ‘Still Sucks’ 2022 North American Spring Tour

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Limp Bizkit announced that they will be bringing their “ Dad Vibes ” all across North America this spring with the for the “Still Sucks” tour . The Fred Durst-led nu-metal group that was forced to scotch a string of planned 2021 dates due to the then-raging COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off the AEG Presents outing on April 28 in their home state at the Hard Rock Live in Tampa, Florida, before making their way to Atlantic City, New York, Green Bay, Las Vegas and Reno before wrapping things up on May 31 in Ontario, Canada.

They will be joined a a handful of support acts on the 19-date outing, including $not, Wargasm UK, Scowl, Yung Gravy and Dying Wish. The band returned to our ears in September with their first new song in almost 7 years, “Dad Vibes,” a bouncy rap-rock track about fierce fathers that they debuted during their Lollapalooza set last summer.

Bizkit signed with AGI for North American tour representation in 2021 after announcing that they were canceling all the remaining 2021 shows on their “Post Pandemic Popup Party” tour, with Durst explaining to Billboard in an e-mail: “”In short, the system is still very flawed. Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole. We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID.”

According to a press release, the group will follow the spring dates with more U.S. shows and a European swing later this year. LB dropped their sixth album, Still Sucks , in Oct. 2021, with lead single “Vibes” opening at No. 38 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, their first appearance on the tally since “Almost Over” peaked at No. 33 in July 2004.

Check out the “Still Sucks” tour dates below:

April 28 — Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Live* (non-AEG show) April 30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live* (non-AEG show) May 3 — Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena* May 4 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center* May 6 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Casino* (non-AEG show) May 7 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza* May 10 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center* May 12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena* (non-AEG show) May 13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden* May 15 — Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena* May 18 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre^ May 19 — Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center^ May 21 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino^ (non-AEG show) May 22 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center^ May 24 — Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena^ May 26 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center May 28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas# May 29 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center# May 31 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena# *$not, Wargasm UK, Scowl ^Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm UK #Dying Wish, Wargasm UK ++ NON AEG SHOW
