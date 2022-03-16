ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud school district names Sartell's Nelson as new assistant superintendent

By Times staff report
 1 day ago
Kay Nelson has been named the assistant superintendent of secondary education for the St. Cloud school district.

Nelson has more than 30 years of experience as an educator, including as a K-12 music teacher, secondary choral director and curriculum director. For the past nine years, she has worked as Sartell-St. Stephen school district assistant superintendent.

Nelson begins her role July 1 when current Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dr. Laurie Putnam takes over as superintendent.

Nelson was one of three finalists selected in 2021 by the Sartell-St. Stephen school board for its superintendent position.

In Sartell, she gained experience managing the district's curriculum and staff development budgets, and worked with building initiatives, including the district's reorganization by grade level.

