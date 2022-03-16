How Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mom Carrie Fisher on her wedding day: ‘It was magical’

Billie Lourd looked as glamorous as ever on her special day, celebrating her wedding with husband Austen Rydell over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during a private ceremony with their closest friends and family members.

The Hollywood star wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown for her rehearsal dinner, and honored her late mother Carrie Fisher with a braided hairstyle laced with flowers, inspired by Fisher’s beloved character, Princess Leia.

Billie also prepared two looks by Rodarte, her fabulous wedding gown and a sequin fringe mini for the reception. The actress confessed “It was inspired by my glam-ma Debbie Reynolds’ iconic dance outfits that she used to wear in all of her shows and is probably the most fun party outfit of all time.”

She also revealed that she chose Rodarte as she has always been “a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit” for her “elegant, ethereal, unique personality,” adding that she “felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!”

Instagram

Billie also made sure to include many traditional elements and details to honor her family, including her engagement ring, made from the diamond ring that her father Bryan Lourd used to propose to her mom. She wore her mom’s favorite blue ring as something blue and a different ring that Fisher gave one of her closest friends, as something borrowed.

“And in true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical,” Lourd revealed, “I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding.”