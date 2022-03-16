Ukrainian women line up to go back to war zone

Related
Elite Russian officers want to POISON Putin and replace him with a chosen successor to restore trade ties with West, Ukrainian intelligence officials say
A plot to ‘poison’ Vladimir Putin and frame it as an accident has been hatched by Moscow’s elite, according to Ukrainian intelligence. A group of ‘influential’ individuals in Russia have allegedly started planning to remove the president from office – and even lined up a successor.
US says it has information that China signaled it may be open to offering Russia some military and financial assistance for Ukrainian war, according to reports
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with a senior Chinese official on Monday and warned Beijing against aiding Russia in its Ukrainian war.
While the Russian army invades Ukraine, Putin has already quietly taken over another European country
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
Putin is so angry about Ukraine's resistance to his invasion that he might launch a more aggressive attack, Western officials warn
Russian troops are facing strong resistance in Ukraine, with US officials telling reporters that Putin may go to extremes to break the deadlock.
US gives ‘green light’ for Poland to supply fighter jets to Ukraine but Russia threatens ‘war’ for hosting planes
THE US gave Nato allies the "green light" to supply fighter jets to Ukraine last night - but Russia warned it will be at war with any country providing planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sealed a deal with Poland and other countries to send their Russian-made MiGs to the help Ukrainian defence forces.
Russian state news accidentally publishes article saying Russia has defeated Ukraine and restored its 'historical borders'
"Ukraine has returned to Russia," the article, which ran on RIA Novosti and has since been taken down, said.
China warns of 'worst consequences' for any country that supports Taiwan militarily
Any country supporting Taiwan militarily would face the "worst consequences," China's government warned Saturday, adding that "no one and no force" would be able to stop the Communist Party if it took action against the island country, according to a report. China’s relationship with Taiwan has come into focus against...
Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion
CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
'Depressed' Ukrainian-Born Russian General Walked Out On U.S. Military Meeting: Report
U.S. officials said Maj. Gen. Yevgeny Ilyin called the situation in his native country "tragic" in what they interpreted as a sign of greater divisions in Russia.
"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Russian tank driver surrenders in return for £7,500 & Ukraine citizenship in latest blow to ‘humiliated’ Putin
A RUSSIAN soldier has surrendered with a tank in return for £7,500 and Ukrainian citizenship. The man, named only as Misha, waved the white flag and begged to switch sides after military colleagues ran away and his commander threatened to shoot him. Viktor Andrusiv, an adviser to the head...
Elon Musk — officially the world's richest man — says he thinks 'Putin is significantly richer than me'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's massive wealth remains a mystery in that nobody knows exactly how much of it there is, or where it is stashed.
Washington Examiner
Putin's inner circle closes in around him
Russian President Vladimir Putin has surrounded himself with yes men for years, feasting on their praise, rewarding their greed, and looking the other way as they plundered the country. All Putin asked for in exchange was unconditional loyalty, something that has been put to the test following his unprovoked invasion...
US allies increasingly worried as Biden administration inches back to Iran nuke deal
Friday’s ballistic missile attack by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed terror group based in Yemen, against a major Saudi oil depot is furthering feelings of anger and frustration among several key regional allies toward the Biden administration. The concern is that Iran’s proxies will escalate attacks in the region as...
Former CBS News reporter slammed for saying Biden's speech in Poland topped Reagan's 'tear down that wall'
Critics slammed former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller on Saturday after he said President Biden's speech in Poland topped former President Ronald Reagan's "tear down that wall" speech. Biden's speech ended with him saying Russian Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House appeared to walk back...
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Russian commander deliberately ran over with tank driven by his own soldier
A Russian soldier in Ukraine deliberately run over his commander with a tank after blaming the commander for costing his friends’ lives, reports said this week. In a Wednesday Facebook post, Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said a Russian soldier in a tank battalion of Russia’s 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade accused his unit’s commander, Col. Yuri Medvedev, of costing the lives of his friends and fellow soldiers. During fighting in the Makoriv area of Kyiv, the soldier “ran over the tank commander standing next to him, injuring both his legs,” Tsymbaliuk said, without citing a source for the allegation.
Russia reportedly has 40,000 Syrian fighters lined up to go to Ukraine
More than 40,000 Syrians have signed up to fight for Russia in Ukraine, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are allies, with Putin supporting Assad throughout the Syrian civil war with military assistance. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the fighters are enlisting in Damascus and Aleppo, and have been told they will receive "a salary and benefits." About 400 are being trained right now in Russia near the border with Ukraine.
If Russia Uses Chemical Weapons In Ukraine, NATO Will Take Action, Warns Official
The conflict could get far uglier as Putin becomes increasingly frustrated with the failure to deliver the war progress he expected.
The Biden administration plans to give Americans 50 years and up an option to get a second booster shot: report
Pharmaceutical executives have expressed conflicting stances on whether additional shots past the initial booster are necessary.
Colorado Springs Church helping Ukrainians flee war zones
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs church is helping Ukrainians trying to escape as Russia continues to invade their country. Ascent Church, on Flintridge Dr. and North Academy Blvd., has partners all over the world, including in Germany. Now, the church is using its partners in Germany to drop off supplies in Ukraine. The post Colorado Springs Church helping Ukrainians flee war zones appeared first on KRDO.
