Agriculture

French foie gras output to fall for third year as bird flu hits

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French foie gras output will fall for the third consecutive year in 2022 after a severe wave of bird flu led to the culling of millions of animals in southwestern France and a second wave is spreading fast in the west, producers said on Wednesday.

France is trying to contain outbreaks of avian influenza which has spread rapidly since last month in the Pays de la Loire region, a major poultry zone further up France’s Atlantic coast.

Foie gras is made from the livers of geese or ducks fattened with grain, usually by force feeding. Output had fallen 20% in 2021 from the previous year to 11,674 tonnes, for a total decline of 30% since 2019.

Bird flu is often carried by migrating wild birds. The extremely aggressive and highly contagious H5N1 strain has been spreading quickly in Europe in recent months, prompting massive culls in several countries.

In France, producers of duck and geese delicatessen traditionally have been severely hit by bird flu crises due to their flock density and their birds usually being kept outside.

“Our sector is going through a very severe crisis, maybe the worse ever,” Eric Dumas, chairman of foie gras producers group CIFOG, told reporters.

A complete shutdown of farms in the southwest, which represents 40% of French foie gras output, had limited outbreaks and a production restart was due on March 29 in the region.

But the sudden wave of outbreaks since the end of February in the Pays de Loire, relatively spared so far, further darkened the outlook, as the region provides 72% of the chicks needed to restart output, they said.

Producers also called for a rise in prices to make up for soaring energy and grain costs, as ducks mostly eat maize. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Richard Chang)

Comments / 0

Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu in commercial flocks in Maryland and South Dakota over the weekend, adding to concerns that wild birds are spreading the disease across the country. Farmers are ordered to kill their flocks after the...
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
BBC

Flock of poultry in Aberdeenshire tests positive for bird flu

A backyard flock of poultry in Aberdeenshire has tested positive for bird flu. Restrictions have been imposed on the premises near Collieston after avian influenza (H5N1) was found in the mixed poultry. The remaining birds will be humanely culled and a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone declared. Public...
Reuters

France to cull millions more poultry as bird flu hits west

PARIS (Reuters) - France is to slaughter several million poultry birds in the second mass cull of flocks this winter as the country tries to contain outbreaks of avian influenza, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. After a wave of cases in the southwest led to the culling of around...
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
Fortune

Germany warns of ‘many deaths’ as COVID infections hit new records

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany’s coronavirus infection rate hit a record for the third straight day on Monday, with the renewed surge prompting the country’s top health official to issue a grim warning.
Reuters

Italy reports 60,191 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130. Italy has registered 156,201 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
beckershospitalreview.com

What's driving Europe's uptick in COVID-19 cases: 5 notes

COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise in several European countries, which could signal a slight rise in cases this spring in the U.S. 1. Germany, the U.K. and the Netherlands are among European countries beginning to see daily new cases increase, according to Our World in Data. Germany on March 2, for example, reported 1,570 new cases per million people. That figure was 2,340 on March 13.
Boston Herald

Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak

My cousin lives in a more rural area and raises chickens primarily as pets, but he and his wife do consume the eggs and share some with their friends and neighbors. He informs me that there seems to be a scourge of bird flu in the nation and that if it continues that it could lead to several issues starting with rising, if not exorbitant, egg and chicken prices, as well as a considerable risk to people. Is this true? What should people know about this potential issue that does not seem to get that much news coverage? On top of the pandemic, is this something that we all should be concerned with?
BBC

Third bird flu outbreak in a fortnight in East Anglia

A third outbreak of bird flu has been detected in East Anglia in the space of a fortnight. The H5N1 strain was found at premises near Redgrave, on the Suffolk/Norfolk border, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said. It follows recent discoveries at a nearby duck producer...
Reuters

Japan's Murata sees partial restart of quake hit factories

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd said it plans to restart production on Friday at two of four factories whose operations were halted following an earthquake that jolted the country’s northeast late on Wednesday. Kyoto-based Murata, the top global supplier of ceramic capacitors uses...
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

