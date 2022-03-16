Column: A Little Free gift to tourists

A Florida tourist became an unintentional intruder when he mixed-up his Airbnb address and stayed the night in the wrong house.Paul Drecksler says that he arrived in Miami late at night to officiate a friend’s wedding and accidentally broke into someone else’s house.“This is the best possible outcome of breaking into someone’s home and spending the night in their bed,” Mr Drecksler told 7NewsMiami.“I had accidentally got the address wrong going from the Airbnb app into the Google maps; the address became the house right next door.”He told the news channel that he followed the Airbnb instructions and once...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO