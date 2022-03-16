ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Senatorial unity: Resolution passed condemning Putin as war criminal

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

I n a display of unity, the Senate passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal Tuesday.

A bipartisan measure introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham , the resolution supports an inquiry into possible war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and Putin against the people of Ukraine .


The resolution condemns "violence, war crimes," and "crimes against humanity” at the hands of Russia and encourages international courts to investigate Putin, his security council, and Russian military leaders.

"All of us in this chamber joined together, with Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE TALKS 'MORE REALISTIC,' BUT INDISCRIMINATE KILLING OF CIVILIANS CONTINUES

The measure was quickly approved by other lawmakers and provides President Joe Biden with further political support to stand against Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The resolution was introduced roughly two weeks ago.

Before introducing the condemnation, Graham told Fox News's Sean Hannity , "I'm going to introduce a resolution next week — I'll give it to you on your show — declaring that Putin is a war criminal."

"It's clear to me the world would be better off if the Russian people took Putin out tonight. The war in Ukraine would end, and Russia would have freedom they don't enjoy today."

On March 3, Graham tweeted similar language, encouraging Russians to " take [Putin] out ."

"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service," said Graham.

Multiple lawmakers responded to the controversial call to action.

"Seriously, wtf?" wrote Rep. Ilhan Omar.

"While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged. We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom. Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations. Americans don’t want war," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"When has Sen. Graham encouraging regime change ever ended badly?" Rep. Matt Gaetz chimed in.

WAKE UP!
20h ago

Let's see. Putin is a war criminal because. He invaded another country. He Targeted the President of Ukraine for assassination. He is killing his own troops in the field for retreating or abandoning their posts. For trying to raise the Ukraine body count so he can say " Yes we lost this many soldiers but look at how many Ukrainians we killed" . For invading a country for no other reason than pride! Even Hitler had a purpose stronger than Putin's! And that's not saying much! Putin is a Criminal. and a War Criminal. Wonder how Trump plays in all of this. Somebody told Trump to get Ukraine President to lie. And when he refused, he angered Russia! This plan started with Manafort. Putin is a blight. Putin is a madman that will push the button. For no other reason than Pride! WAKE UP!

