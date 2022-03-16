ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

9 killed in crash involving university golf teams from New Mexico

By Andrew Lynch, Erica Miller
 1 day ago

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released new information in a deadly crash that left six University of the Southwest golfers and the team’s coach dead.

The university confirmed Coach Tyler James died in the crash. James played at Ottawa University in Kansas before transferring to Howard Payne University.

Coach Tyler James. Courtesy: University of the Southwest

University of the Southwest is located in Hobbs, New Mexico, and the van was headed back to the school following a golf tournament in Texas.

According to DPS, the two vehicle crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on March 15 on FM 1788, about a half mile north of SH 115.

The driver of a Dodge 2500 pickup truck was heading southbound, and for unknown reasons, investigators say the driver veered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ford Transit van carrying members of both the men’s and women’s golf teams.

Both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

In addition to Coach James, six golfers died in the crash according to DPS . University leaders earlier said he was driving the van. James was the head coach for both teams and it was his first year on the job.

Two students were airlifted in critical condition to University Medical Center in Lubbock for care. Additionally, both the driver and the passenger of the Dodge were killed. The names of all victims have not yet been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

I n a statement, university leaders said , “The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family.”

Officer Rick Hirshey released from hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officer Rick Hirshey received a hero send off from a local hospital after being released Wednesday. Hundreds lined the halls inside Freeman Health System Wednesday morning to honor Officer Rick Hirshey as he was released from care. The full video can be found above and on the Joplin Police Department’s Facebook page […]
JOPLIN, MO
