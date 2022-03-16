ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Councilwoman Bevins to not seek re-election

By Chris Montcalmo
 1 day ago
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Sixth District Councilwoman Cathy Bevins will not be seeking re-election.

Bevins on Tuesday announced that she would not be seeking a fourth term.

The councilwoman became the subject of much criticism last year when she briefly moved out of her district, realized she had violated the county charter, then moved back into the Sixth District.

Bevin said she’s been experiencing health issues, and added that she has also had enough of being attacked on social media.

“It’s people that don’t even know you,” Bevins told WYPR . “If you want to say hateful things about me, at least get to know me, and then say them. Don’t hate me because I’m a Democrat.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski asked Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to determine whether Bevins had violated the residency requirement of the county charter, and if so, how that can be enforced.

WYPR reports that Frosh declined to get involved, stating it is a local issue.

Bevins’ third term will officially come to an end in December. She will have served 12 years on the Baltimore County Council.

A second member of the County Council, Democrat Tom Quirk, will also not be seeking re-election.

Governor Hogan announces elimination of four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the launch of a multi-pronged, first-in-the-nation workforce development initiative to formally eliminate the four-year college degree requirement from thousands of state jobs. Spearheaded by the Maryland Department of Labor and the Maryland Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the state will work with partners to recruit and market these roles to job seekers … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces elimination of four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces elimination of four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Olszewski administration announces personnel updates

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced several personnel updates. Olszewski announced that Erica Palmisano will serve as Press Secretary for his administration. Palmisano will be the government’s primary point of contact for members of the news media. In addition, Mandy Remmell has been named Director of Community Engagement, and Pete Kriscumas will serve as Special Advisor to … Continue reading "Olszewski administration announces personnel updates" The post Olszewski administration announces personnel updates appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
Governor Hogan to sign emergency suspension of gas tax in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday issued the following statement after the Board of Revenue Estimates reported an increase in the state’s record budget surplus: “Today’s incredible revenue estimates increase our already record surplus and reinforce the fact that Maryland continues to have one of the strongest recoveries in America. “This report further proves that we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity … Continue reading "Governor Hogan to sign emergency suspension of gas tax in Maryland" The post Governor Hogan to sign emergency suspension of gas tax in Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Parkville’s FOP Lodge 4 accuses Police Chief Hyatt of ending due process for police officers following HB 670 vote

PARKVILLE, MD—Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #4, located in Parkville, released a statement on Thursday accusing Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt of ending due process for police officers who make an error while on the job. The statement was issued in response to a vote on HB670 by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission, which included … Continue reading "Parkville’s FOP Lodge 4 accuses Police Chief Hyatt of ending due process for police officers following HB 670 vote" The post Parkville’s FOP Lodge 4 accuses Police Chief Hyatt of ending due process for police officers following HB 670 vote appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
Nottingham, MD
