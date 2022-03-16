MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Sixth District Councilwoman Cathy Bevins will not be seeking re-election.

Bevins on Tuesday announced that she would not be seeking a fourth term.

The councilwoman became the subject of much criticism last year when she briefly moved out of her district, realized she had violated the county charter, then moved back into the Sixth District.

Bevin said she’s been experiencing health issues, and added that she has also had enough of being attacked on social media.

“It’s people that don’t even know you,” Bevins told WYPR . “If you want to say hateful things about me, at least get to know me, and then say them. Don’t hate me because I’m a Democrat.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski asked Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to determine whether Bevins had violated the residency requirement of the county charter, and if so, how that can be enforced.

WYPR reports that Frosh declined to get involved, stating it is a local issue.

Bevins’ third term will officially come to an end in December. She will have served 12 years on the Baltimore County Council.

A second member of the County Council, Democrat Tom Quirk, will also not be seeking re-election.

The post Councilwoman Bevins to not seek re-election appeared first on Nottingham MD .