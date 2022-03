Click here to read the full article. As Monday night’s ACM Awards made very clear, there are a few things that are sacred to country music — and a dad protecting his daughters is right up there with them. Jason Aldean, who recently collaborated with Carrie Underwood on ACM Award-winning single “If I Didn’t Love You,” chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the country music show’s red carpet with wife Brittany Aldean, and when the subject of his and Underwood’s kids came up, Aldean had his country-dad response at the ready for the banter that followed. Jason and Brittany share two kids:...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO