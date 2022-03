Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating a strong-armed robbery that occurred last week on Roanoake Avenue. “On March 11, at approximately 9:53 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Roanoke Avenue for the report of a strong-armed robbery,” reads an emailed community advisory. “The victim advised that two suspects were sitting in a vehicle that was idling on Roanoke Avenue when one of them exited the vehicle and approached her on foot. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and took property from her. The suspect returned to the idling vehicle and fled on Eastridge Avenue towards Flower Avenue. The area was canvassed with negative results. A lookout was provided to all surrounding jurisdictions. The victim was not seriously physically injured.

