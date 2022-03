Jamie Lee Curtis says she’s “never felt more free” as she shows off her natural belly in the new movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once.The Halloween actor stars in the A24 film as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdra. Ahead of its premiere at the film festival South By Southwest, Curtis took to Instagram to share her excitement for the role and the importance of being physically authentic.In the behind-the-scenes photo, the 63-year-old actor proudly shows off her stomach in a bright yellow sweater. Curtis explained that her one request while filming was for there to be no concealing of anything when...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO