We have yet to see New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson this season due to several delays in his recovery from offseason surgery on his right foot. This has left many Pelicans fans worried about the long-term future for the 21-year-old star, who put up an impressive 27 points per game in just his second season in the NBA, earning himself an All-Star appearance in 2020.

