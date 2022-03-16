ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Workers make grisly discovery, find body inside toolbox in rural Polk County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Polk County Police department is investigating after a body was found in a toolbox in a rural area Tuesday morning.

The grisly discovery was made by the Public Works Department on Esom Hill Road in Cedartown, according to the Polk Standard. Crews who were working on the road in the area opened the box and found what they believed as a body wrapped up inside of it, according to the Polk County Standard Journal.

The body has not been identified and was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked in this incident is encouraged to contact Polk County Police at (770) 748-7331.

