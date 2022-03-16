ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady ready to 'be better' immediately upon return to Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is looking for another Lombardi Trophy. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Some smart individuals with money to burn may or may not have had inside information about seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady putting his brief retirement to bed and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Selection Sunday.

It appears Brady was ready to get back to work well before he was back at work.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen explained how Brady didn't seem like an individual who had quickly forgotten about the playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Rams during his alleged sabbatical earlier this week.

"It felt like the morning after we had just lost to the Rams," Christensen said about again working with the GOAT in the closing days of winter. "He had a list. He said, 'Here’s how we can be better.' I think he had been out of retirement 12 hours or so by then. The first thing he said was he didn’t want to go out that way. He wanted to make sure we do everything to win it all next year."

That doesn't sound like a competitive athlete who was planning on spending his entire summer on a beach somewhere seven days ago, let alone a 44-year-old who finished this past regular season leading the NFL with 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns through the air, 485 completions and 719 attempts.

In short, there are more than a couple of reasons to believe Brady knew as early as, say, March 10 that he wouldn't be a retired NFL player come the first day of spring.

