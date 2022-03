The past two years have been weird. I’m not afraid to say it. Like every other aspect of our lives, sports went through their own set of circumstantial challenges. One of the first victims of the COVID-19 pandemic was college basketball’s 2020 NCAA Tournament. So, when vaccines started becoming available and we returned to semi-normalcy, the return of March Madness in 2021 was more than welcome. It wasn’t the March Madness we were used to, though. The whole event was held in one location for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and the NCAA women’s basketball tournaments. The men would play at various venues in Indianapolis. The women would do the same in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO