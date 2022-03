Arnold Schwarzenegger tried his hand at being a barber for son Patrick, and the questionable results had the father-son duo (and their fans on Instagram) laughing!. The Terminator may not be the best barber, but he sure is cheap! Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, hilariously turned himself into a makeshift hairdresser for son Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, when he needed a cut on the fly. In a video shared on Patrick’s Instagram, Arnold uses a pair of comically huge silver scissors to hilariously butcher Patrick’s haircut…luckily, the two had a laugh about it. As far as Patrick was concerned, the ordeal was a win, and he captioned the post: “Saved 50 bucks today.”

